Kanye West puts Wyoming ranch, business sites up for sale

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2019 file photo, Kanye West appears on stage during a service at...
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2019 file photo, Kanye West appears on stage during a service at Lakewood Church in Houston.(AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CODY, Wyo. (AP) — Rapper, music producer and clothing entrepreneur Kanye West has put his ranch and business properties in northwestern Wyoming up for sale.

The West Ranch, formerly known as Monster Lake Ranch, went on the market Monday for $11 million. The property sprawls across six square miles of open land and tree-studded hills and outcrops about six miles south of Cody.

The property features lakes, a lodge, commercial kitchen, equipment sheds, horse facility, corrals and go-kart track, according to the DBW Realty listing.

The listing came days after West listed his seven commercial properties in Cody for more than $3.2 million, the Cody Enterprise reported.

The ranch, which leases additional land owned by the U.S. government, listed for $13.3 million before West bought it in 2019 though it’s unknown how much he paid for the property. Wyoming law does not provide for public disclosure of real estate sale amounts.

West moved from California to Wyoming in 2019 and set about basing at least some of his clothing business in Cody, a city of about 10,000 on the eastern approach to Yellowstone National Park.

It wasn’t clear if the property sales mean West is leaving Wyoming or just reorganizing his business there. Has has no listed contact information or publicist with contact information.

West, 44, filed this year to legally change his name to his nickname, Ye, and for divorce from Kim Kardashian West. The couple have four children.

