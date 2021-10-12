Ask the Expert
Ja’Marr Chase continues to make history with Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs downfield after a catch but the play...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs downfield after a catch but the play was ruled down on contact during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)(Zach Bolinger | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI. (WAFB) - Former star LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase continues to make history with the Cincinnati Bengals and on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, Chase had his best game so far as a pro.

Chase finished with 159 yards receiving on six catches and a touchdown in their overtime loss to the Packers. With the touchdown catch against Green Bay, Chase became just the second player in NFL history age 21-years-old or younger with at least 400 yards receiving and five touchdowns in their first five games in the league. The other to accomplish that feat was Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss.

With the current 17-game NFL schedule, Chase is currently on pace for 78 catches, 1,550 yards and 17 touchdowns. So far, Chase has 456 yards and five touchdowns.

RELATED: Joe Burrow out of hospital, expected to be fine for Lions game, Coach Taylor says

