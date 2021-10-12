Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office issues scam warning

IBERVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office issues a scam warning for calls being made to citizens stating they have outstanding warrants.

According to a Facebook post from the Iberville Parish Sheriff, the agency has received reports of calls being made from persons identifying themselves as Iberville Sheriff’s Office employees.

The department says this not protocol for conducting business of this manner, and to not give out personal information over the telephone.

If you have any questions, contact the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office 225-687-5100.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.