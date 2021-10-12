Ask the Expert
Family makes memorial for fallen trooper

By Chris Rosato
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The last few days have been anything but easy for the family of fallen hero Master Trooper Adam Gaubert. A small memorial and some fond memories are all they have left to hold onto.

“You could call him, we could as family, and he was there for you always...always,” said the troopers aunt Jeri Gaubert Firmin.

The strong outpour of support from the community tugged at the family’s hearts. They always knew he loved to be involved, but perhaps they didn’t realize just how much.

“I didn’t really realize it until the news article. When it showed a picture of him reading a book in a classroom and it made my heart smile,” said the troopers cousin Bridgett Gaubert Ranallo.

Even people who didn’t know him at all felt the need to reach out in some kind of way.

“Like the lady across the street, she came and put balloons and she doesn’t even know him. And then another gentleman we met this morning said he comes twice a day, and he lights the candles, and you know he doesn’t even know him,” Firmin continued.

To the family, Adam was always the one at the table they could rely on for a good laugh.

“That’s why we kinda did this for us, the family and the people that know him just to show our respect for him...and to honor him and what he gave us. Because he’s probably laughing right now like look at these fools, look at Aunt Jeri,” the family said as they all laughed.

The family says it’s still so hard to accept. But right now, they are taking one day at a time. And take comfort in knowing that he’ll always be watching.

