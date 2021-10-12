Domestic violence leaves one dead, resources available

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - October is domestic violence awareness month and the violence is all too common in our area, according to Doris Dawson of Family Services of Greater Baton Rouge.

“If a person is in a situation where they’re experiencing domestic violence, emotional violence usually precedes physical violence, you need to reach out for help,” Dawson said.

Monday night, one man was killed in a domestic shooting. Police are still investigating the cause, but officials say it might have been an act of self-defense.

“I think if you’re already experiencing physical abuse, you should leave immediately,” Dawson said, “You should call the police or you should get away from the situation... make a call. Sometimes you have to orchestrate your getting away from a man, if you’re in a domestic violence situation, or your partner, it may not be a man, it may be a woman that you need to get away from.”

Dawson also said reaching out for help before things escalate is not something to be ashamed of.

Some resources to reach out to if you need help are listed below:

Butterfly Society (225) 347-7725

Iris Domestic Violence Shelter (225)389 - 3001

Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence 1 (888) 411 - 1333

Family Safe Haven (225) 239 - 7880

Family Services of Greater Baton Rouge (225) 924 - 0123

