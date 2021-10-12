Cold front set to arrive late Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Warm and humid conditions will remain in place through the remainder of the work and school week. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80°s each day with feels like temperatures in the low 90°s during the mid afternoon. High pressure will keep a decent lid on the atmosphere through Thursday keeping things mainly dry.

Long range models continue to trend to a wetter Friday and a nicer Saturday. Right now both the GFS and European models bring an autumn cold front through the local area late Friday into predawn Saturday morning. This timing will bring the brunt of the rain into Friday night. Moisture levels should be high enough to trigger scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. Thankfully, severe weather doesn’t look to be an issue at this time.

The weather will quickly improve Saturday as skies gradually clear through the day and temperatures will be 10-15 degrees cooler. Humidity levels will drop off significantly over the weekend as dry air moves through. After a few predawn showers on Saturday, the remainder of the weekend will be dry.

The first part of the following school and work week will keep the nice weather in place. The youngsters may want a light jacket with lows in the 50°s Monday through Wednesday. Monday morning will be the coolest with maybe a few upper 40°s north and east of BR.

Temperatures begin to moderate by mid week as we await our next storm system. Rain chances remain minimal for the end of our 10-day forecast at this point.

The tropics remain quiet. A poorly organized tropical wave continues to show no signs of development. Development chances remain very low.

