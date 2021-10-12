Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

BRPD: 32-year-old man found shot to death in open field

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a male victim that was found in an open field off of Convention Street.

According to BRPD, Kelvin Vicks, 32, body was found in the 1200 block of Convention St. around 11:28 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11.

The motive and suspect are unknown at this time.

Anyone having information on this shooting incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Division at (225)389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper

Latest News

Crime Stoppers
33-year-old killed in domestic incident on Pembroke Avenue
10 day forecast as of Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Cold front set to arrive late Friday
Apartment fire on Cloud Drive displaces six.
Apartment fire on Cloud Drive displaces six, no injures reported
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs downfield after a catch but the play...
Ja’Marr Chase continues to make history with Bengals