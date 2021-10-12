BRPD: 32-year-old man found shot to death in open field

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a male victim that was found in an open field off of Convention Street.

According to BRPD, Kelvin Vicks, 32, body was found in the 1200 block of Convention St. around 11:28 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11.

The motive and suspect are unknown at this time.

Anyone having information on this shooting incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Division at (225)389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.