Ascension Parish to tear down old school; plans to open as early childhood learning center

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Old West Ascension Elementary School is finally becoming something more to the community than just an abandoned building.

“As you can see it is a blight school, it was built in 1966. It’s nobody’s fault, we got some beautiful new school right up the avenue here, but this has to come down. I think it’s going to help transform this part of Donaldsonville,” says Ascension Parish’s Sheriff Webre.

In it’s place, there parish plans to build a new early childhood learning facility.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office owns the property, but they wanted to keep education a part of this site—using money from the juvenile justice fund—to giveback to Donaldsonville community.

“We hear all the time that people say our children is our future, where we are just not walking the walk, we are talking the talk when we say it that we’re going to do something about education in the city on Donaldsonville,” ways Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan. Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment adds, “Imagine how many young kids are at a disadvantage going into school and having to catch up this early childhood education not only provides them a jump start into that.”

The facility will not only offer early childhood development programs for children and their families, but they are also looking into providing computer classes, and after school programs to help with homework.

The Ascension Parish Library is even trying to work something out to help provide transportation to the library.

“Libraries are really focusing now, I would say for the next to five to ten years, you would see a big focus on the library being without reach. So, we have an outreach vehicle that comes here and goes throughout the parish and goes to communities,” says Henry Schexnayder who is with the Ascension Parish Library.

Now there is not an exact time frame of when the school will open, but the plan to tear down the school next week.

