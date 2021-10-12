Ask the Expert
Apartment fire on Cloud Drive displaces six, no injures reported

*Note: This is a stock photo (Source: pexels.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An apartment fire on Cloud Drive displaces six people, no injures were reported according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Officials state that the fire occurred around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12 in the 400 block of Cloud Dr. and the cause of the fire was due to an attended candle. When firefighters arrived on scene they found heavy smoke coming from three of the units.

The fire was found in the rear bedroom of one unit and later spread out of the rear wall and up the backside of the structure before being brought under control.

Red Cross was called to assist.

