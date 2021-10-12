Ask the Expert
33-year-old killed in domestic incident on Pembroke Avenue

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 33-year-old was shot and killed in a domestic incident that occurred on Pembroke Avenue on Monday, Oct. 12 according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Officials state, Latrell Braxton, 33, was shot and killed around 11 p.m. in the 6500 block of Pembroke Ave.

This shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone having information on this shooting incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Division at (225)389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867.

