Warm and humid until weekend cold front

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will remain well above average for the remainder of the work/school week.

Morning lows in the coming days will be at or near 70°, which is about 10 degrees above normal. Afternoon highs will run about 5 degrees above normal through Friday. That all changes on Saturday when a cold front arrives, bringing a big change in temperature.

For the rest of this week, enough moisture will be around to trigger slight rain chances almost daily but most will remain dry. Monday’s best opportunity for rain will be NW of Baton Rouge. Even with a slightly higher rain chance, rain amounts will be very light. Rain amounts will be heaviest late Friday into Saturday morning as a cold front moves through the local area. Rain amounts will average between 0.25″-0.50″.

The cold front pushes through Saturday, likely during the morning hours. A few showers and t-storms will be possible ahead of the front. Once the front moves through we should see an end to the rain and an immediate drop in humidity and cooler temperatures. Afternoon highs Saturday and Sunday will only reach the mid to upper 70°s. Keep all your outdoor weekend plans as the weather will be improving through the day Saturday and downright a beauty Sunday. Below normal temperatures, of a handful of degrees, will be enjoyed for at least the first half of next week.

Two tropical waves in Atlantic Basin have a very low chance for development over the next several days. Both appear to drift northward away from the Gulf region.

