Student expelled after threat to Port Allen Middle School

A student was expelled following a threat to Port Allen Middle School. (NOTE: File Photo)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - The Port Allen Police Department said following a threat to Port Allen Middle School, a student was identified and expelled.

Chief Corey Hicks said officers were contacted on Thursday, Oct. 7, around 7:30 a.m. about the threat. He added all schools in the area were put on lockdown immediately and all sporting events for Port Allen Middle were rescheduled.

The student’s name has not been released.

Hicks said the investigation into the threat is ongoing but did not mention whether the juvenile will face criminal charges.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, and FBI are assisting in the investigation.

