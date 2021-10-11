Ask the Expert
Lunch with Coach O: Florida Preview

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron(Barry Westerman | UK Athletics)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron held his weekly news conference on Monday, Oct. 11, where he recapped the loss to Kentucky and previewed the upcoming matchup against Florida.

The Tigers (3-3, 1-2 SEC) fell 42-21 to No. 16 Kentucky (6-0, 4-0 SEC). They will host No. 20 Florida (4-2, 2-2 SEC) at 11 a.m. Saturday.

