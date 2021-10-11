Lunch with Coach O: Florida Preview

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron held his weekly news conference on Monday, Oct. 11, where he recapped the loss to Kentucky and previewed the upcoming matchup against Florida.

The Tigers (3-3, 1-2 SEC) fell 42-21 to No. 16 Kentucky (6-0, 4-0 SEC). They will host No. 20 Florida (4-2, 2-2 SEC) at 11 a.m. Saturday.

