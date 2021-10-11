LSP: Woman dies trying to cross I-12 on foot

HOLDEN, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police reported a woman is dead after getting hit by a car while she was trying to cross I-12 on foot on Sunday, Oct. 10.

Troopers said Kimberly Stanton, 45, of Holden, was hit by a 2018 Hyundai Sonata on I-12 East near Holden around 7 p.m.

They added she was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the car was not injured.

As with all deadly crashes on Louisiana highways, blood samples were taken from both Stanton and the driver to be sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The investigation is ongoing.

