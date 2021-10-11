Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSP: Woman dies trying to cross I-12 on foot

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Louisiana State Police)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLDEN, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police reported a woman is dead after getting hit by a car while she was trying to cross I-12 on foot on Sunday, Oct. 10.

Troopers said Kimberly Stanton, 45, of Holden, was hit by a 2018 Hyundai Sonata on I-12 East near Holden around 7 p.m.

They added she was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the car was not injured.

As with all deadly crashes on Louisiana highways, blood samples were taken from both Stanton and the driver to be sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper

Latest News

Travel woes continue to plague Southwest Airlines.
Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue into Monday
Angela Lennette
BRPD searches for missing woman believed to suffer from dementia
Louisiana State Police leader Col. Lamar Davis speaks to reporters amid a widening federal...
LSP schedules news conference on trooper ambush killing
Flags outside Louisiana State Police Troop A were lowered to half-staff in honor of Master...
LSP mourns death of Master Trooper Adam Gaubert