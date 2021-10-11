Ask the Expert
Live Oak Jr. High lockdown lifted

A threat is being investigated at Live Oak Jr. High.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATSON, La. (WAFB) - Live Oak Jr. High in Livingston lockdown has been lifted after a threat was made and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is on the scene investigating.

According to a spokeswoman with Livingston Parish Schools, the call about the threat was received at a nearby church.

She added out of an abundance of caution the school was placed on lockdown until an investigation determines the area is safe.

