Joe Burrow out of hospital, expected to be fine for Lions game, Coach Taylor says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is out of the hospital and is back with the team, head coach Zac Taylor said Monday.

The Bengals QB was hospitalized for a “preliminary evaluation for a throat contusion” following Sunday’s 25-22 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers, according to the team.

Taylor said Burrow had some problems with his speaking voice after the game and they wanted to get his throat checked on.

“I found out after my press conference [Burrow] went to the hospital,” Taylor said. “As the night went on, he felt better and came to the facility today. I can’t really pinpoint when it happened, and he doesn’t have recollection on which [play] it happened on.”

Burrow will likely have zero limitations through the week, which is a good sign for his Week 6 availability.

Taylor added they are taking things day by day with Burrow.

The Bengals (3-2) hit the road in Week 6 for a matchup with the winless Detroit Lions (0-5).

Fans can watch Sunday’s game on FOX19 NOW at 1 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.