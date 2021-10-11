BRPD searches for missing woman believed to suffer from dementia

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

BRPD said Angela Lennette, 56, was last seen Saturday, Oct. 9, on Seneca Street near North 30th Street. She was wearing a white shirt and blue sweat pants.

Police also said it is believed Lennette suffers from dementia. They added the possibility of foul play cannot be ruled out.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

