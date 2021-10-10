Warm weather continues, not much rain
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another unseasonably warm weather day is expected today and the next few days with a touch more humidity.
There is no chance of rain today, but we’ll have small rain chances Monday and a few more days for the second half of the week.
Nothing major, computer models indicate very low rain amounts over the next week or so.
Forecast highs will continue to range in the upper 80s with a cold front coming at the end of the week.
As for the tropics, there is only one weak wave off the eastern seaboard with a medium chance of developing. No threat to the Gulf coast. We will get a more significant cool down towards the end of the ten-day forecast, when highs drop to the 70s, and lows in the 50s!
