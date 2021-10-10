Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Warm weather continues, not much rain

By Jared Silverman
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another unseasonably warm weather day is expected today and the next few days with a touch more humidity.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 10
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 10(WAFB)

There is no chance of rain today, but we’ll have small rain chances Monday and a few more days for the second half of the week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 10
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 10(WAFB)

Nothing major, computer models indicate very low rain amounts over the next week or so.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 10
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 10(WAFB)

Forecast highs will continue to range in the upper 80s with a cold front coming at the end of the week.

As for the tropics, there is only one weak wave off the eastern seaboard with a medium chance of developing. No threat to the Gulf coast. We will get a more significant cool down towards the end of the ten-day forecast, when highs drop to the 70s, and lows in the 50s!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 10
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 10(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Trooper killed by suspect during multi-parish crime spree, according to LSP

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 10
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 10
Saturday, October 9, 2021
Warm weekend weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 9
Warm weekend weather
First Alert Weather 9News at 6 Friday, October 8
First Alert Weather 9News at 6 Friday, October 8