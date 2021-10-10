Shooting sends 1 to hospital with serious injuries
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person on Saturday, Oct. 9.
Detectives said a 26-year-old man was shot on Frey Street near Winbourne Avenue around 10:15 p.m.
They added the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Investigators have not yet identified a suspect or established a motive.
The investigation is ongoing.
