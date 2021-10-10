Shooting sends 1 to hospital with serious injuries

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Detectives said a 26-year-old man was shot on Frey Street near Winbourne Avenue around 10:15 p.m.

They added the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators have not yet identified a suspect or established a motive.

The investigation is ongoing.

