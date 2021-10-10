Ground game leads No. 16 Kentucky past LSU 35-21

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAFB) - No. 16 Kentucky (6-0) had their way against LSU (3-3) at Kroger Field on Saturday, Oct. 9 as they dominated the Tigers 42-21.

The Wildcats were led by a vicious ground game with 329 yards on 45 attempts, good enough for 7.3 yards per carry. Kentucky totaled 474 yards of total offense and had 7 plays or more of 20 yards are more. Kentucky was led by Chris Rodriguez Jr. who rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown.

Penn State transfer Will Levis also had a day against the Tigers as he completed 14-of-17 passes for 145 yards and three scores. Levis also added 75 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Coach Orgeron fell to 8-8 since winning the National Championship in 2019 and going undefeated.

The Wildcats got things started after forcing a strip sack on Max Johnson on the first drive for the Tigers. Kentucky would then score on a fourth and goal as Levis found Rodriguez from 3-yards out to make it 7-0.

On the next possession for the Tigers they would fail to convert a fourth and one instead of kicking a field goal. The Wildcats would then cash in as Levis would connect with Wan’Dale Robinson from 11 yards out to make it 14-0 to start the second quarter.

With the Tigers tailing 14-0 at the half, the Wildcats would look to extend their lead as Levis would gain 33-yards on a quarterback run that would lead to a 1-yard run by Levis to extend their lead to 21-0.

LSU facing their biggest deficit of the year trailing 21-0 and the Tigers would answer as Ty Davis-Price got a huge gain with a 30-yard run that would set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Davis-Price to make it 21-7.

The Tigers are on the board! @TyDavisPrice on 4th down for the score. pic.twitter.com/ByTXY5Xhra — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 10, 2021

However, Kentucky would quickly answer with a touchdown drive of their own to extend their lead over the Tigers to 28-7 as Levis scored on a 5-yard run late in the third quarter.

The Tigers would look to answer with another scoring drive of their own, but they would fail to convert another fourth down and Kentucky would capitalize as Levis connects with JuTahn McLain from 25-yards out to make it 35-7.

LSU would answer as Max Johnson connected with freshman Malik Nabers from 41-yards out for his first touchdown of his career to make it 35-14.

The Tigers would force the first three and out of the game and would later cut the lead to 35-21 as Davis Price found pay dirt from 2-yards out, his second touchdown of the game.

Kentucky looking to add to their lead and Rodriguez Jr. would do just that has he scored from 18-yards out to extend their lead to 42-21.

LSU will look to rebound against Florida on Oct. 16, kick off is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.