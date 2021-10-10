Ask the Expert
Burrow hospitalized following Packers win over Bengals in 25-22 overtime thriller

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) kicks a field goal from he hold of Corey Bojorquez in...
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) kicks a field goal from he hold of Corey Bojorquez in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)(AJ Mast | AP)
By Jeremy Rauch
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A sellout crowd saw an overtime thriller at Paul Brown Stadium with the Packers beating the Bengals 25-22 in overtime on Sunday.

Mason Crosby drilled a 49-yard field goal for the win in overtime after he had missed three straight potential game-winners at the end of regulation and in overtime.

The Bengals had their chances, too.

Rookie kicker Evan McPherson missed a 57-yard field goal try with 26 seconds left in regulation that could have won it. McPherson also missed a 49-yard kick in overtime that would have won it for the Bengals.

Joe Burrow completed 26 of 38 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns. He also had two interceptions.

Burrow was taken to a local hospital for a “preliminary evaluation for a throat contusion” after the game.

Ja’Marr Chase had six catches for a career-high 159 yards and one touchdown.

Aaron Rodgers was 27 of 39 for 344 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Davante Adams pulled in 11 catches for 206 yards and a touchdown.

The Bengals (3-2) travel to face the Lions (0-5) next Sunday for a week six showdown in Detroit. The game is on FOX19 Now.

