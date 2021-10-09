Warm weekend weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure will continue to yield dry and unseasonably warm conditions for the next several days, through at least Tuesday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 9 (WAFB)

Forecast highs will be in the upper 80s over the weekend and into the work week. As for our next chance of rain, that will be 20% Monday. We’ll have several small rain chances throughout the week, but as of now, 30% is the biggest chance.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 9 (WAFB)

Computer models show very small rain amounts, below a quarter of an inch for the seven-day total.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 9 (WAFB)

There will be a cold front late next week, which will finally make it feel more like October. The tropics looks quiet except for one wave off the eastern seaboard, no threat to the Gulf. Have a nice day!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 9 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.