Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

One killed in Assumption Parish crash

(unsplash.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASSUMPTION PARISH (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal crash in Assumption Parish on Oct. 9 just after 2:00 a.m.

According to officials, the crash happened on Louisiana Highway 398 about 2 miles east of Louisiana Highway 663 near the community of Bayou L’Ourse.

The crash claimed the life of Luis Chaires, 28.

The preliminary investigation revealed Chaires was traveling east on LA Hwy 398 in a 2006 GMC Sierra. For unknown reasons, the GMC crossed the centerline and ran off the road to the left. Chaires tried to regain control of the car by steering right, but overcorrected causing the GMC to rotate. The GMC ran off the road to the right where it overturned and hit a tree.

Chaires was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was partially ejected. He suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Assumption Parish Coroner’s Office.

Toxicology samples were obtained from Chaires and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
LSU running back coach Kevin Faulk
Daughter of LSU running backs coach dies, football team says
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Woman identified & in custody after reportedly throwing her own children from Cross Lake bridge, resulting in 1 dead, 1 injured

Latest News

Troopers and local law enforcement officials are currently searching for a suspect in the area...
State Police search for suspect after allegedly exchanging gunfire with troopers in EBR
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 9
Warm weekend weather
2021 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 6 Highlights (Friday)
After 570 days serving his country, Sgt. Michael Nester gets to hug his son, Jonah.
Guardsman surprises 3-year-old son after being away 570 days serving his country