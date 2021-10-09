One killed in Assumption Parish crash

ASSUMPTION PARISH (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal crash in Assumption Parish on Oct. 9 just after 2:00 a.m.

According to officials, the crash happened on Louisiana Highway 398 about 2 miles east of Louisiana Highway 663 near the community of Bayou L’Ourse.

The crash claimed the life of Luis Chaires, 28.

The preliminary investigation revealed Chaires was traveling east on LA Hwy 398 in a 2006 GMC Sierra. For unknown reasons, the GMC crossed the centerline and ran off the road to the left. Chaires tried to regain control of the car by steering right, but overcorrected causing the GMC to rotate. The GMC ran off the road to the right where it overturned and hit a tree.

Chaires was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was partially ejected. He suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Assumption Parish Coroner’s Office.

Toxicology samples were obtained from Chaires and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

