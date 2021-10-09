Ask the Expert
LSP searching for suspect in connection to officer involved shooting in East Baton Rouge Parish

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are searching for a suspect in connection to an officer involved shooting in East Baton Rouge Parish Saturday morning.

According to LSP, the incident happened after a traffic stop near Jefferson Highway and Hoo Shoo Too Road around 5:00 a.m.

The suspect is described as a white male and is believed to have exchanged gunfire with a Trooper, according to officials.

Deputies say the suspect fled the scene on foot and is still in the area near Hoo Shoo Too Road at Tiger Bend Road and is considered ‘armed and dangerous.’

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Citizens should avoid the area and report suspicious activity immediately to 911.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

