GAME NOTES: LSU at No. 16 Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (3-2) are looking to rebound after a disappointing loss to SEC West rival Auburn last Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. The Tigers will head to No. 16 Kentucky (5-0) who is coming off a 20-13 win over the Florida Gators.

Coach Orgeron emphasized during his weekly Zoom press conference on Monday that offensively their are things that many things are fixable offensively and they need to settle down and just call the play. “It’s not that they’re not trying,” said Coach O. “It’s that they are maybe trying too hard.”

Orgeron also stated that LSU needs to be committed to the run game. There are different sets and formations they can try to open things up, but they to actually commit to it.

The running game has been a struggle for the Tigers all season and there has been multiple starters out on the offensive line throughout the season.

The Tigers rank No. 128 out of 130 teams in the FBS in rushing offense, LSU averages 70.6 yards per game.

Defensively, LSU ranks No. 5 in the nation in tackles-for-loss with 43 and they’re tied for No. 4 in the nation in sacks with 19.

