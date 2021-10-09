Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

GAME NOTES: LSU at No. 16 Kentucky

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (3-2) are looking to rebound after a disappointing loss to SEC West rival Auburn last Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. The Tigers will head to No. 16 Kentucky (5-0) who is coming off a 20-13 win over the Florida Gators.

Coach Orgeron emphasized during his weekly Zoom press conference on Monday that offensively their are things that many things are fixable offensively and they need to settle down and just call the play. “It’s not that they’re not trying,” said Coach O. “It’s that they are maybe trying too hard.”

Orgeron also stated that LSU needs to be committed to the run game. There are different sets and formations they can try to open things up, but they to actually commit to it.

The running game has been a struggle for the Tigers all season and there has been multiple starters out on the offensive line throughout the season.

The Tigers rank No. 128 out of 130 teams in the FBS in rushing offense, LSU averages 70.6 yards per game.

Defensively, LSU ranks No. 5 in the nation in tackles-for-loss with 43 and they’re tied for No. 4 in the nation in sacks with 19.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
LSU running back coach Kevin Faulk
Daughter of LSU running backs coach dies, football team says
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Woman identified & in custody after reportedly throwing her own children from Cross Lake bridge, resulting in 1 dead, 1 injured

Latest News

LSU ends covid-19 protocols
LSU ends COVID-19 Requirements to enter Tiger Stadium
LSU Head Coach
Ed Orgeron - 10/7/21 (Full Interview)
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7)
LSU’s 2-time All-American CB Derek Stingley Jr. out indefinitely
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the second half of an NFL football...
Burrow’s primetime performance earns him AFC Offensive Player of the Week