4 dead after 2 separate crashes

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four people are dead after two separate crashes in the Capital Region on Saturday, Oct. 9, according to Louisiana State Police.

Tpr. Ross Brennan said the first wreck happened on LA 1 just north of LA 1148 near Plaquemine in West Baton Rouge Parish around 2 a.m. and resulted in the deaths of Kamden Obear, 32, of Plaquemine and Brittney Lewis, 34, of White Castle.

Brennan reported the investigation so far shows Lewis was driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes on LA 1 in a 2012 Dodge Charger while Obear was headed north on LA 1 in a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado. He added the car collided head-on with the truck and then hit an 18-wheeler that was also headed north. The car then burst into flames, Brennan explained.

Investigators said Obear was not wearing a seat belt but Lewis was and both were pronounced dead at the scene by the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office. They added the driver of the 18-wheeler was buckled up and was not injured. According to troopers, it is believed Lewis was impaired at the time of the crash. Blood samples were taken from all three drivers and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis, troopers added.

Brennan said the second deadly crash happened on LA 30 near LA 327 Spur (Gardere Lane) in Baton Rouge around 7 a.m. and claimed the lives of Sedrick Willis, 24, and Wilbert Landry, 53, both of Baton Rouge.

He reported the investigation up to this point shows the pair was together in a 2018 Chevrolet Impala with Willis driving and Landry in the front passenger’s seat. He added they were heading north on LA 30 when the car crossed the center line and hit an 18-wheeler that was headed in the opposite direction. Investigators said Landry was buckled up but Willis wasn’t. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office, according to troopers. They added the driver of the 18-wheeler was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

As with all deadly crashes on Louisiana highways, blood samples were taken from both drivers and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

