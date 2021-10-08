Wonderful weekend weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The dry, less humid weather pattern will remain in control through the weekend, so your weekend plans should be in good shape.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 8 (WAFB)

In fact, there are no rain chances between now through most of Monday.

There will be a very slight chance of afternoon showers Monday, with small chances lingering most of next week. The computer models show little to no precipitation accumulation over the next five to seven days. Whatever we get next week will be light, brief, and non-severe. The one bad thing about the forecast is that forecast highs will be warmer than average, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The tropics remain pretty quiet, as only one wave will be off the east coast. We appear to be done with hurricane season in Louisiana. Have a great weekend.

