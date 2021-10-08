Ask the Expert
Tigers land 5-star forward Julian Phillips, No. 15 overall player in the nation

LSU head coach Will Wade
LSU head coach Will Wade(Photo by: Josh Auzenne/WAFB (custom credit) | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 8, 2021
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Will Wade and company have landed their second commit for the class of 2022 in five-star forward Julian Phillips out of Branson, Missouri. Phillips announced his decision to play for the Tigers via YouTube on Friday, Oct. 8.

According to 247Sports, Phillips is the No. 1 rated player in the state of Missouri and the No. 2 ranked player in the nation at power forward and he is the No. 15 ranked player in the entire nation.

The 6-foot-8 forward chose the Tigers over Florida State, Tennessee and USC. He joins four-star small forward Devin Ree out of Terry, Mississippi.

