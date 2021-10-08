Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Terron Armstead and Erik McCoy out for Sunday vs. Washington

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) will miss Sunday's game. (Staff photo...
New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) will miss Sunday's game. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)(PHOTO BY DAVID GRUNFELD, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have a relatively short injury report this week with just Terron Armstead and Erik McCoy being out. McCoy has been out since week one, while Armstead injured his elbow against the Patriots in week three.

Marshon Lattimore and J.T. Gray both fully practiced and had no injury designation. Marcus Davenport, Nick Vannett, Wil Lutz, Tre’Quan Smith and Kwon Alexander all remain on injured reserve. Running back Tony Jones, Jr. was placed on injured reserve this week. Michael Thomas remains on PUP.

The team will travel to Washington to face the Washington Football Team Sunday at noon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
LSU running back coach Kevin Faulk
Daughter of LSU running backs coach dies, football team says
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Woman identified & in custody after reportedly throwing her own children from Cross Lake bridge, resulting in 1 dead, 1 injured

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the second half of an NFL football...
Burrow’s primetime performance earns him AFC Offensive Player of the Week
Kicker Cody Parkey (2) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York...
Saints release kicker Aldrick Rosas; sign replacement Cody Parkey
The Superdome as seen before the 2006 homecoming game after Hurricane Katrina.
The homecoming game that likely changed the history of the Saints organization
NFL New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Ceasar Superdome
Explosive plays play leading role in Saints loss