Plaquemine man convicted of shooting neighbor and pointing gun at police in 2015

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - A jury has found a man guilty of shooting his neighbor and firing at officers who responded to the incident before he was shot by police in 2015.

District Attorney Tony Clayton said it only took a jury in Iberville Parish about an hour to convict Quinton Lawrence, 59, of Plaquemine, on two counts of attempted second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault upon a peace officer with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

RELATED: Suspect arrested in connection to officer-involved shooting in Plaquemine

Lawrence was arrested by Louisiana State Police on Dec. 1, 2015, in connection with the shooting. According to Clayton, the shooting was the result of a dispute between Lawrence and his neighbors. He added Lawrence went to his neighbors’ house and fired shots, hitting one of them.

Lawrence then went back home and when officers got to his door, he held up the gun in their directions and refused to put it down, Clayton stated. One of the officers fired his weapon and hit Lawrence, Clayton added. LSP was called in to investigate the shooting.

Lawrence is scheduled to appear before District Judge Elizabeth Engolio on Nov. 12 for sentencing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.