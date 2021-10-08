Ask the Expert
One shot near N. Sherwood Forest Dr., according to EMS

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one person was seriously hurt in connection to a shooting Friday, Oct. 8 in Baton Rouge.

According to EMS, the shooting happened on Gwen Dr. near N. Sherwood Forest Dr.

Officials have confirmed at least one person has been transported to a hospital in serious condition.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

