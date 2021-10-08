Ask the Expert
Oct. 8 is last day to call FEMA’s Crisis Cleanup Hotline

A tree fell on a house in Round Oak Subdivision in southeast East Baton Rouge Parish during...
A tree fell on a house in Round Oak Subdivision in southeast East Baton Rouge Parish during Hurricane Ida on Sunday, August 29, 2021.(Roy Johnson)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The following information is from FEMA.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Oct. 8 is the last day for storm survivors to call the Crisis Cleanup Hotline. The hotline is for survivors who need help with clean up and removal of damage from Hurricane Ida. The hotline will connect you with volunteers, local relief organizations and faith and community groups to help with cutting fallen trees; removing drywall, flooring and appliances; tarping roofs; and mold mitigation.

Call 844-965-1386 to request assistance.

Hurricane Ida survivors planning to appeal a FEMA decision should keep the following helpful info in mind:

  • You must send your appeal letter to FEMA within 60 days of the date of the determination letter.
  • Carefully read FEMA’s letter to understand what the agency is asking of you.
  • You must include evidence to support your appeal request such as: ‒ Letters from your insurance company to support your case.
  • A copy of a utility bill or driver’s license to show proof of occupancy.
  • A copy of your mortgage or insurance documents to show proof you own your home.
  • Don’t forget to sign and date your appeal, and include your nine-digit FEMA application number, your disaster number (DR-4611-LA) and documents you can show as proof.

