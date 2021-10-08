Missing Belle Chasse juvenile found; South Carolina man arrested in connection to disappearance

Ask the Expert
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BELLE CHASSE, La. (WVUE) - A Belle Chasse area juvenile that was reported missing this week has been located and returned home safely. A South Carolina man has been arrested and faces federal charges related to the juvenile’s disappearance, according to information provided by the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sherif Gerald A. Turlich, Jr. said that Graham Lovelace, 32, of Taylors, South Carolina was located this week with the juvenile in the New Orleans area. Deputies, along with an FBI Task Force, made the arrest and discovered that Lovelace has a criminal history connected to charges of drug possession, resiting arrest, and stalking.

“We were able to locate the juvenile safely and reunite her with her family,” said Sheriff Jerry Turlich. “After a PPSO and FBI joint investigation, federal charges were filed against Lovelace for his involvement in the missing juvenile case.”

Graham Lovelace is currently being held at the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center.

