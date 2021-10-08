Ask the Expert
LWFC adopts deer hunting declaration of emergency for Joyce, Maurepas and Salvador/Timken WMAs

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The following information is from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) passed a declaration of emergency reducing the number of either-sex deer hunting days for the 2021-22 season on Joyce, Maurepas Swamp and Salvador/Timken Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) during its October meeting Thursday in Baton Rouge.

The action came due to the impact of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall on Aug. 29, on those WMAs. It is intended to mitigate the anticipated reduction in fawn survival and subsequent lack of recruitment into the deer herds.

The DE amends either-sex deer harvest on Joyce and Maurepas Swamp WMAs to bucks only during firearms season Nov. 26-28 and primitive firearm season Jan. 8-9 and Jan. 24-30. Either-sex deer hunting will be allowed during youth firearm season Nov. 6-7 and archery season Oct. 16-Feb. 15.

On Salvador/Timken WMA, either-sex deer harvest is amended to bucks only during firearm season Nov. 19-21 and primitive firearm season Dec. 20-26. Either-sex deer hunting will be allowed during archery season Nov. 1-Jan. 31 and youth firearm season Oct. 9-10, Oct. 16-17, Oct. 23-24 and Oct. 30-31.

To see the complete declaration of emergency, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/resources/category/commission-action-items.

