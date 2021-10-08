Local church partners with FEMA to help seniors, families apply for disaster recovery assistance

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - FEMA disaster officials are partnering with Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church for a two-day disaster recovery registration and food/supply drive.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 10 from 1:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The supply distribution and registration event will take place at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church located at 1564 Nicholson Dr. in Baton Rouge.

No pre-registration is required.

Disaster Registration assistance, along with food and supply distribution will be held on both Saturday and Sunday, according to organizers.

Assistance services will also be available for the Hispanic community.

For more information, call (225) 317-1849.

