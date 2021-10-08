Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

La. CBD vendors struggle to stay in business

By Chris Rosato
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the manager for “Your CBD Store” off Coursey Boulevard in Baton Rouge, Alicia Julien said it’s been nearly impossible to meet the demand of her customers without the products to sell.

“We are way behind the curve, in my opinion at least,” she said. “We have a lot of customers walk out if they’re looking for a particular item and we can’t carry it or we don’t have it, so it definitely hurts the pockets.”

House Speaker Clay Schexnayder’s hemp bill that was passed and signed into law back in June gave CBD vendors the ability to sell more products, including the raw flower form of hemp, as long as it was approved by the ATC and regulated by the Department of Health.

“The rules are already there basically,” said Schexnayder. “They fit within the perimeters of what we passed before.”

To find answers as to why LDH has taken so long to coordinate with the small businesses that have been waiting for the green light, the House Health and Welfare Committee asked the department to testify on Friday, Oct. 8. After several questions, LDH ultimately admitted it simply dropped the ball.

“We had about a two-month lag,” said Steve Russo with the LDH Executive Council. “It would be easy for us as a team to say it was COVID related or storm related, I’m not gonna tell you that. I’m going to tell you we had a two-month lag that we need to get better at.”

Alicia added if nothing is done soon, it won’t be long before businesses here fail or pack up shop and take their business out of state.

“Yes, I know some people who left and just, they still live here but they opened businesses in other places because it’s not as strict as Louisiana and they make more money,” explained Julien.

LDH gave its word to the committee it will try to have its fiscal economic impact statements in the hands of the Legislative Fiscal Office by October 10 so it can begin to properly coordinate with businesses as to what they allowed to sell in their stores.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
LSU running back coach Kevin Faulk
Daughter of LSU running backs coach dies, football team says
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Woman identified & in custody after reportedly throwing her own children from Cross Lake bridge, resulting in 1 dead, 1 injured

Latest News

The ABC's of CBD
La. CBD vendors struggle to stay in business
Elayn Hunt correctional officer arrested
Joint investigation leads to correctional officer arrested
Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Additional suspects arrested in Covington High Tik-Tok teacher attack
At least one person was seriously hurt in connection with a shooting on Gwen Dr. near N....
One shot near N. Sherwood Forest Dr., according to EMS