Joint investigation leads to correctional officer arrested

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A joint investigation with Elayn Hunt Correctional Center and Iberville Parish Sheriff’s investigation put an Elayn Hunt correctional officer in jail on Friday, October, 8.

Iberville Deputies booked 49-year-old Juan Harris of Baton Rouge with aggravated battery.

The investigation determined Harris violated Department policy and broke the law when he didn’t follow protocol with the use of chemical agents on an inmate. The incident happened in mid-August at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center.

Prison officials immediately began an internal investigation and turned over its findings to the Iberville Sheriff’s Office who continued the investigation.

Harris has been employed at the prison since October 3, 2011, and holds the rank of Lieutenant. He is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the Department’s disciplinary process.

