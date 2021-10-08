Gonzales event offering free cancer screenings, appointment required

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A big part of the fight against cancer is being able to find it early.

This is especially important for the month of October as we talk about Breast Cancer Awareness.

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Gonzales and the Gonzales Area Foundation are providing free cancer screenings Saturday, October 9.

It is happening at 10 a.m. at Jambalaya Park on 1015 E. Cornerview St.

Attendees can take charge of their health by participating in this free community event. Live Well Ascension includes cancer screenings for four different types of cancer, including breast, colorectal, prostate and skin.

Appointments are required.

To make an appointment for all cancer screenings at Live Well Ascension, please call 225-425-8034.

