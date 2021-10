BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Happening on Saturday, October 9 an expungement event will be taking place.

The event will be happening at The MLK Community Center at 4000 Gus Young Ave.

expungement (WAFB)

The event will begin at 12:00 p.m till 3:00 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.