Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

DOTD announces shoulder closure in Ascension Parish due to debris removal

FILE PHOTO: Road Closed
FILE PHOTO: Road Closed(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information is from the Louisiana Department of Transportation.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) advises that debris pickup in the median of I-10 in Ascension Parish will begin October 8, after 8:00 a.m.

As a result, there will be a left shoulder closure on I-10 eastbound between the LA 30 (Gonzales/St. Gabriel) exit and the LA 22 (Sorrento/Donaldsonville) exit. The shoulder closure will be in place until debris pickup is complete.

DOTD would like to remind citizens that debris removal progress can be seen at www.511la.org.

The page is updated daily at 6:00 a.m. to reflect data from the previous day following disposal of debris material.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
LSU running back coach Kevin Faulk
Daughter of LSU running backs coach dies, football team says
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Woman identified & in custody after reportedly throwing her own children from Cross Lake bridge, resulting in 1 dead, 1 injured

Latest News

A camper trailer was the cause of a closure on I-10 East Thursday morning.
All lanes now open on I-10 East before Whiskey Bay after car fire
WAFB FILE photo of an I-12 road sign
Part of I-12 in Livingston Parish to be closed Sunday for DEMCO to run electrical lines
I-10 East closed at mile marker 131
I-10 East reopened on Basin Bridge following vehicle fire
Portion of I-12 to be closed early Sunday, Oct. 3
Portion of I-12 to be closed early Sunday, Oct. 3