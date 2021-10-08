DOTD announces shoulder closure in Ascension Parish due to debris removal

The following information is from the Louisiana Department of Transportation.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) advises that debris pickup in the median of I-10 in Ascension Parish will begin October 8, after 8:00 a.m.

As a result, there will be a left shoulder closure on I-10 eastbound between the LA 30 (Gonzales/St. Gabriel) exit and the LA 22 (Sorrento/Donaldsonville) exit. The shoulder closure will be in place until debris pickup is complete.

DOTD would like to remind citizens that debris removal progress can be seen at www.511la.org.

The page is updated daily at 6:00 a.m. to reflect data from the previous day following disposal of debris material.

