Cruisin’ the Coast takes over Beach Park in Pascagoula

By Chancelor Winn
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Waves of cruisers rolled into Beach Park in Pascagoula Thursday morning to enjoy an atmosphere that cruisers love.

Bobby Parks said the Cruisin’ atmosphere is second to none.

“This is a nice cool place,” said Parks. “You’ve got the park, you’ve got the ocean, and we love coming here.”

Many people made the trip to Pascagoula from hundreds of miles away. Cruiser Ged Johnston said there are so many people that attend Cruisin’ events making it tough to find your friends.

“It’s pretty hard to catch up with people that are right from our local area,” said Johnston.

On the other hand, cruiser James Carpenter said it’s easy to meet someone new with the large crowds of people.

“Everybody at Cruisin’ the Coast is always as friendly as they can be. They always take care of you,” said Carpenter. “All the restaurants, hotels, everything is just perfect.”

Car enthusiasts show nothing but southern hospitality that makes everyone feel welcome.

‘It don’t matter if it’s a Volkswagen, Cadillac, Lincoln, or a truck. It doesn’t matter,” said Parks. “Everybody likes it and we like everybody’s vehicle.”

The only thing that overshadows the friendliness of the cruiser community is the classics themselves.

“You may see one or two Chevelle’s in a year, here you’ll get tired of seeing Chevelle’s. You see stuff that you’ve never seen before,” said Carpenter. “That is awesome and you see them rolling. They’re not under lights, they’re not under pavilions, they’re driving.”

Beach Park will continue celebrating Cruisin the Coast Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. with live music, vendors and of course food trucks.

Click here to see a full list of Cruisin’ the Coast events happening now through Sunday.

