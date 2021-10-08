Connect with nature’s creepy side during BREC, Bluebonnet Swamp’s Haunted Hikes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The start of fall welcomes Halloween celebrations across the Capital Area.

This Halloween, BREC will host a multitude of family-friendly Halloween events for people of all ages and abilities throughout East Baton Rouge Parish.

One of those events has been dubbed Haunted Hikes.

Bluebonnet Swamp presents Haunted Hikes on Oct. 8, 15 and 22 with games and entertainment beginning at 6 p.m. with the trails opening at dark.

These events are designed especially for younger children. This program is an alternative to the commercial haunted houses, which are geared more for teenagers and adults.

Participants learn about snakes, insects, rats and other “creepy critters” as they stop at educational stations along the trail.

Track down costumed characters to receive “treasures” then trek through the Swamp Graveyard to our Education Building for Carnival Games and Spooky Storytime. No scare tactics are used during this program, and participants are welcome to come in costume if they choose.

All participants should bring a flashlight and because this program runs at night, an adult must accompany all children. The fee is $6 per person and free for those age 2 and younger.

For more information, call 225-757-8905 or email swampevents@brec.org.

You can also visit BREC online here .

