The following information comes from U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy:

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will grant Louisiana $37,912,519.38 for Hurricanes Laura and Zeta relief. The Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development, the Louisiana Office of Risk Management, Jefferson Davis CO-OP INC, and Cameron Parish will receive $35,874,089.97 for Hurricane Laura. The Louisiana Office of Emergency Preparedness will receive $2,038,429.41 for its response to Hurricane Zeta. The grants are reimbursement for costs related to debris removal, busses and taxis used during evacuations, building repairs, and an Emergency Operations Center.

“This is crucial help Louisiana needs to fully bounce back from Laura and Zeta,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This grant cleans up the scars left by those hurricanes in our communities.”

Cassidy Announces $38 Million in Grants for Hurricanes Laura, Zeta Relief (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.