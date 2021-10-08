Ask the Expert
BRPD investigating homicide on Seneca St

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is investigating a homicide that happed on Friday, October 8.

According to police, the homicide happened on the 3500 block of Seneca Street just north of Choctaw Drive.

When police arrived at the scene they found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

At this time the motive and suspect(s) are unknown at this time.

If you have any information on this shooting please contact the violent crimes division at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

