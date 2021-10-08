Ask the Expert
2021 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 6 Scoreboard

Slaughter quarterback Justin Carmena (14)
Slaughter quarterback Justin Carmena (14)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s Week 6 for Louisiana high school football, which means we are past the halfway mark of the season and these district games take on a much bigger meaning.

THURSDAY SCORES:

Parkview - 2

Mentorship - 0

____________________

Madison Prep - 72

Collegiate Baton Rouge - 0

____________________

Capitol - 0

Episcopal - 42

____________________

Slaughter - 36

Thrive - 12

____________________

Independence - 6

Kentwood - 41

____________________

