2021 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 6 Scoreboard
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s Week 6 for Louisiana high school football, which means we are past the halfway mark of the season and these district games take on a much bigger meaning.
THURSDAY SCORES:
Parkview - 2
Mentorship - 0
____________________
Madison Prep - 72
Collegiate Baton Rouge - 0
____________________
Capitol - 0
Episcopal - 42
____________________
Slaughter - 36
Thrive - 12
____________________
Independence - 6
Kentwood - 41
____________________
