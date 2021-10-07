Warm, dry weather through the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weather is looking good to close out the work/school week and for the weekend ahead. Temperatures will remain above normal by a handful of degrees. Afternoons in particular will feel warm, but humidity levels are forecast to remain tolerable. This means all outdoor plans are a go including Live After 5 this Friday!

Weather 10-7-21 (Jeff Morrow)

Moisture (humidity) will begin to return late Sunday but we remain dry. That may change as a mid level disturbance passes the local are to the north Monday. A few iso’d PM t-showers look possible on Monday. High pressure will build behind this disturbance Tuesday and Wednesday keeping us dry and warm. Highs may approach 90° in a few locations during the middle of next week.

Weather 10-7-21 (Jeff Morrow)

A storm system and cold front approach by the end of next week. A few showers will be possible. Afternoon highs will see some decrease thanks to the additional rain chances and cloud cover.

Weather 10-7-21 (Jeff Morrow)

A broad area of low pressure sits off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina. An upper level low impacting the Eastern half of the U.S. is creating enough wind shear to inhibit development of this low into a tropical cyclone. Wind shear is not expected to lessen as the low merges with a frontal boundary in the coming days.

Weather 10-7-21 (Jeff Morrow)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.