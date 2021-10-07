One lane now open on I-10 East before Whiskey Bay after car fire caused closure

ST. MARTIN PARISH (WAFB) - A car fire involving a camper trailer on I-10 eastbound near Whiskey Bay and the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge was the cause of a road closure Thursday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.

Officials report, the fire has been put out and one lane of traffic is now open.

The left lane has opened leaving the right lane blocked on I-10 East at Mile Marker 126 (before Whiskey Bay) for vehicle recovery. Congestion has reached 4 miles. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) October 7, 2021

Crews are working to get the wreckage cleared.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route if heading from Lafayette to Baton Rouge.

Here's a look at the large amount of smoke emanating from that vehicle fire on I-10 E on the Basin Bridge near Whiskey Bay. Flames were more evident a few minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/uCbafY2DxC — Steve Caparotta, Ph.D. (@SteveWAFB) October 7, 2021

