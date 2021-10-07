Unrestrained driver dies from injuries in St. Charles Parish crash

ST. ROSE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead following a crash in St. Charles Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers responded to a single-car crash on Louisiana Highway 48 near Ponderosa Road Oct. 1 just after 4:00 p.m.

Pat Kennedy, 85, died in the crash, according to State Police.

The initial investigation revealed Kennedy was traveling west on LA Hwy 48 in a 2002 Ford F-150. For reasons still under investigation, Kennedy failed to negotiate a curve causing the Ford to run off the roadway and through a ditch before striking a tree.

Kennedy was unrestrained at the time of the crash and suffered severe injuries. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment and on Oct. 5, she died from her injuries. Impairment is unknown, however routine toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis.

