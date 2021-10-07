Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Liberty DE Lester Jones

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Week 5 Sportsline Player of the Week is Liberty Patriots standout defensive end Lester Jones, who played a vital role in engineering a huge comeback victory against Istrouma.

The Patriots trailed 27-7 in the first half but roared back for the 34-27 victory.

The rally included a blocked punt early in the third quarter by Jones. His teammate, Bryson Jones, then returned it 17 yards for a touchdown.

Lester Jones went on to make a whopping 13 tackles and recorded two quarterback sacks. And if that wasn’t enough, he also forced three fumbles and recovered a fumble, with a tackle for loss to spare.

He and the Patriots improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in district play.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Kiarra Holmes (mugshot).
Mother of 2-year-old boy found dead in apartment complex pool arrested
LSU running back coach Kevin Faulk
Daughter of LSU running backs coach dies, football team says

Latest News

Liberty Defensive End
SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Liberty DE Lester Jones
Parkview Baptist running back Jeremiah Deverteuil (1)
2021 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 5 Scoreboard
2021 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 5 Highlights (Friday)
Denham Springs Running Back
SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Denham Springs RB Ray McKneely