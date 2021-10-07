SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Liberty DE Lester Jones

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Week 5 Sportsline Player of the Week is Liberty Patriots standout defensive end Lester Jones, who played a vital role in engineering a huge comeback victory against Istrouma.

The Patriots trailed 27-7 in the first half but roared back for the 34-27 victory.

The rally included a blocked punt early in the third quarter by Jones. His teammate, Bryson Jones, then returned it 17 yards for a touchdown.

Lester Jones went on to make a whopping 13 tackles and recorded two quarterback sacks. And if that wasn’t enough, he also forced three fumbles and recovered a fumble, with a tackle for loss to spare.

He and the Patriots improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in district play.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.