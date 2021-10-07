Southern University Board announces search committe for president-chancellor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Board of Supervisors has announced the search committee for the position of president-chancellor of the Southern University System and Southern University and A&M College.

The committee will help the Board to select a replacement for retiring President-Chancellor Ray L. Belton, according to a spokesman with the University.

Belton announced in July his plans to retire effective Fall 2022.

Southern says the search committee will screen applicants and select finalists for the position to be considered by the SU Board of Supervisors.

The members of the committee are:

Co-Chairs:

Tim Barfield, president of CSRS Inc.

Alfred Harrell, CEO of the Southern University System Foundation

Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans

Sandra Brown, dean of the College of Nursing and Allied Health at Southern University and A&M College

Nzhada Harris, president of the Student Bar Association at Southern University Law Center

Lee Jackson, chairman and CEO of Jackson Offshore Operations LLC

Irving Matthews, president of The Matthews Automotive Group

Cynthia Ramirez, professor and president of the faculty senate at Southern University at New Orleans

LaQuitta Thomas, national president of the Southern University Alumni Federation

Warner Thomas, president and CEO of Ochsner Health

Tiffany Varner, director of nursing at Southern University at Shreveport

Ex - Officio Members:

Domoine D. Rutledge, chairman of the Southern University Board of Supervisors

Ed Shorty, vice chairman of the Southern University Board of Supervisors

