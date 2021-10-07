Southern University Board announces search committe for president-chancellor
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Board of Supervisors has announced the search committee for the position of president-chancellor of the Southern University System and Southern University and A&M College.
The committee will help the Board to select a replacement for retiring President-Chancellor Ray L. Belton, according to a spokesman with the University.
Belton announced in July his plans to retire effective Fall 2022.
Southern says the search committee will screen applicants and select finalists for the position to be considered by the SU Board of Supervisors.
The members of the committee are:
Co-Chairs:
- Tim Barfield, president of CSRS Inc.
- Alfred Harrell, CEO of the Southern University System Foundation
- Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans
- Sandra Brown, dean of the College of Nursing and Allied Health at Southern University and A&M College
- Nzhada Harris, president of the Student Bar Association at Southern University Law Center
- Lee Jackson, chairman and CEO of Jackson Offshore Operations LLC
- Irving Matthews, president of The Matthews Automotive Group
- Cynthia Ramirez, professor and president of the faculty senate at Southern University at New Orleans
- LaQuitta Thomas, national president of the Southern University Alumni Federation
- Warner Thomas, president and CEO of Ochsner Health
- Tiffany Varner, director of nursing at Southern University at Shreveport
Ex - Officio Members:
- Domoine D. Rutledge, chairman of the Southern University Board of Supervisors
- Ed Shorty, vice chairman of the Southern University Board of Supervisors
